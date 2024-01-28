ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.13.

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

