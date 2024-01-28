ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$46.00.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.71.

Get ATCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACO.X

ATCO Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity at ATCO

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.10. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.59.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00. In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00. Also, Director Norman M. Steinberg purchased 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. Insiders have bought a total of 20,398 shares of company stock valued at $767,916 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.