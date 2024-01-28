ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.71.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$37.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$45.59.

In related news, Director Norman M. Steinberg purchased 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. In other news, Director Norman M. Steinberg purchased 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$373,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 20,398 shares of company stock valued at $767,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

