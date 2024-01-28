ATOR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $791,289.88 (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $36.58 million and approximately $791,289.88 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,446,929.139 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.90740678 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $711,637.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

