AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE T opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.