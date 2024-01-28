AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,567,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,862,376. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

