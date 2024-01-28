Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Ault Global shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 583,041 shares traded.
Ault Global Price Performance
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
