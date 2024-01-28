Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.16. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 54,829 shares trading hands.

Aura Systems Stock Up 9.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

About Aura Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.