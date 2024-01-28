Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 26.1% in January

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.21) to GBX 710 ($9.02) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
