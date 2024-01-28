Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

