Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $22.50 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $23.30. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avantor shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 5,689,819 shares traded.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTR. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.
Institutional Trading of Avantor
Avantor Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
