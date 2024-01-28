Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $22.50 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $23.30. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avantor shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 5,689,819 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTR. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,837,000 after acquiring an additional 211,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Avantor by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,604,000 after purchasing an additional 372,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

