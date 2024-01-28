Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) vs. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.24 million 0.90 N/A N/A N/A Eli Lilly and Company $32.07 billion 18.92 $6.24 billion $5.52 115.81

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eli Lilly and Company has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.4% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A -2,798.92% -195.41% Eli Lilly and Company 15.55% 48.12% 9.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly and Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eli Lilly and Company 1 2 16 0 2.79

Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus target price of $589.90, indicating a potential downside of 7.72%. Given Eli Lilly and Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eli Lilly and Company is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes. The company provides Alimta for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma; Cyramza for metastatic gastric cancer, gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma, metastatic NSCLC, metastatic colorectal cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma; Erbitux for colorectal cancers, and various head and neck cancers; Retevmo for metastatic NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and thyroid cancer; Tyvyt for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymph and non-squamous NSCLC; and Verzenio for HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer, node positive, and early breast cancer. It offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis; and Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis. The company offers Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache; and Zyprexa for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, and bipolar maintenance. Its Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, and Bebtelovimab for COVID-19; Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. The company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; Junshi Biosciences; Regor Therapeutics Group; Lycia Therapeutics, Inc.; Kumquat Biosciences Inc.; Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., and PRISM BioLab Co.,Ltd. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

