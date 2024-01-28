B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
RILYK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 32,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,371. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.