B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

RILYK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 32,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,371. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

