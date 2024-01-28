B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Lowered to $4.20 at CIBC

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $4.60 to $4.20 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 21.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

