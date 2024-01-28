Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Bancorp Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of TBBK opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBBK

Insider Activity at Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.