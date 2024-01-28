Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

BMRC opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

