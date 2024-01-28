Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,395.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,472 in the last ninety days. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

