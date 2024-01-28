Barclays Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.24.

RIVN opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,848 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,397,000 after purchasing an additional 277,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 159.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

