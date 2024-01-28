Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BSET opened at $16.19 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSET. TheStreet cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 64.0% during the second quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 476,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 186,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

