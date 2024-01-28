Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Raised by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $236.65. 892,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,858. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.26 and a 200-day moving average of $255.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

