Berenberg Bank Lowers Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Price Target to GBX 90

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lords Group Trading Stock Up 9.9 %

LORD stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.63. Lords Group Trading has a 12 month low of GBX 39.60 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.45 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

