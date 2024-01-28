Berenberg Bank Lowers Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Price Target to GBX 90

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Lords Group Trading Stock Up 9.9 %
LORD stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.63. Lords Group Trading has a 12 month low of GBX 39.60 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.45 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About Lords Group Trading
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lords Group Trading
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.