Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.5 %

BBY stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.