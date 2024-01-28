Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.43.

BBY stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

