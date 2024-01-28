Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.53 and traded as high as C$1.59. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Big Rock Brewery Trading Up 17.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66. The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.60.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.55 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

