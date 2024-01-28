Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 2.1 %

TECH opened at $72.63 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TECH

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.