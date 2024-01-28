Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $244.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.96. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

