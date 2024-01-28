Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Reduced by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.82. The company had a trading volume of 540,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,578. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.