BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRTX opened at $1.58 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 12,195.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.00%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

