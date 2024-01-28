BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BRTX opened at $1.58 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77.
BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 12,195.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.00%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
