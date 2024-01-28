Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bit Origin Trading Up 64.2 %

BTOG stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Bit Origin has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

