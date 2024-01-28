BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Reaches $42,440.50 on Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $42,440.50 or 1.00007841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $527.06 million and approximately $604,899.50 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017320 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011247 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00202445 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,413.3927754 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $595,059.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.