Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0895 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and $50,060.51 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00128660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022837 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

