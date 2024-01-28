Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $829.19 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,281.27 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $829.19 billion and $15.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.51 or 0.00561743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00169994 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,611,275 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

