Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $829.19 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,281.27 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $829.19 billion and $15.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.51 or 0.00561743 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00169994 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00020869 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,611,275 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
