BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

BLK opened at $787.30 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $778.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

