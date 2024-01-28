BMO Capital Markets Downgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.78.

NYSE DD opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

