BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

ZEB opened at C$34.95 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$29.14 and a 1 year high of C$37.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.88.

