BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZRE opened at C$21.09 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.82 and a 1 year high of C$24.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.32.

