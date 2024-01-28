BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

