Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Decreased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $147.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

