BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $43.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.70.

BWA stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

