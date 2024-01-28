Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 150.9% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

