British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $38.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

