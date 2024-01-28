Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $852.65

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 852.65 ($10.83) and traded as high as GBX 898 ($11.41). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 891 ($11.32), with a volume of 231,827 shares trading hands.

Britvic Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 844.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 852.64. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,856.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Britvic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,458.33%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

