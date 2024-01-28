Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,204.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,070.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $941.25. The stock has a market cap of $564.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

