Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

