Brokerages Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT at $304.67

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.18. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,049.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

