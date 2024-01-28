Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Price Target at $8.50

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

