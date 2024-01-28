Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target at $395.89

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $45,343,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $392.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.83. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

