Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $45.43

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

RYTM stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,807 shares of company stock worth $1,048,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,598,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $13,903,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,029,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

