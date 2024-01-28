Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 6,140

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,000 ($76.24).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.80) to GBX 4,800 ($60.99) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($70.61), for a total transaction of £214,944.76 ($273,119.14). 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,549 ($70.51) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,370 ($80.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,587.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,241.04.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.