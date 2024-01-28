Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Target Price at $107.44

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,341,000 after buying an additional 73,580 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,001.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after acquiring an additional 602,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 410,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

